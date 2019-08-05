A look at gun laws following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton

Following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, News Channel 11 decided to take a look at gun laws on the federal and state levels.

In El Paso, 22 people were killed after a man opened fire inside a Walmart Saturday morning (August 3).

In Dayton, nine people were shot to death early Sunday morning. According to police, the suspect used a long-gun in the incident. Authorities also said the man wore a mask, bulletproof vest and hearing protection.

Here’s what News Channel 11 found after going through the laws concerning guns both federally and in Virginia and Tennessee.

Federal laws

WHO: Those prohibited from owning a firearm and/or ammunition include:

A person who has been formally judged as “ mentally-defective” or has been committed to any mental institution .

. A person convicted of a felony . Those awaiting trial on felony charges are prohibited from receiving firearms.

. Those awaiting trial on felony charges are prohibited from receiving firearms. Drug users/addicts . The U.S. Department of Justice says, “Often shown where paraphernalia seized, subject tests positive for drugs and/or subject claims drugs were possessed for personal use.”

. The U.S. Department of Justice says, “Often shown where paraphernalia seized, subject tests positive for drugs and/or subject claims drugs were possessed for personal use.” Aliens of the United States. The law does not prohibit those who lawfully obtain a Lawful Permanent Residence Card (also known as a “green card.”)

The law does not prohibit those who lawfully obtain a Lawful Permanent Residence Card (also known as a “green card.”) Subject to a restraining order. The Justice Department notes that the restraining order must prohibit contact with an intimate partner and/or child of the subject, and the order must find the subject to be a threat to the physical safety of the partner or child.

The Justice Department notes that the restraining order must prohibit contact with an intimate partner and/or child of the subject, and the order must find the subject to be a threat to the physical safety of the partner or child. A person with a prior conviction for domestic assault. This includes a prior conviction for any assault or use of a deadly weapon against a present/former spouse or partner or child.

This includes a prior conviction for any assault or use of a deadly weapon against a present/former spouse or partner or child. Fugitive from justice. Someone who fled any state to avoid being prosecuted or to avoid testifying in any criminal proceeding.

Someone who fled any state to avoid being prosecuted or to avoid testifying in any criminal proceeding. A person who was dishonorably discharged from the military.

Those defined as “prohibited persons” above may not possess a firearm, ammunition or a receipt for those items or transport the items across a state line at any time.

It is also against federal law to “knowingly sell, give or otherwise dispose of any firearm or ammunition to any person” in those categories.

WHAT: According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it is against federal law to possess or manufacture:

Any machine gun, fully automatic firearm or any part designed or intended exclusively for use in such weapon.

or any part designed or intended exclusively for use in such weapon. Any firearm silencer including any device, or part, designed to silence, muffle or diminish the report of a firearm.

including any device, or part, designed to silence, muffle or diminish the report of a firearm. Sawed-off shotgun with a barrel length shorter than 18 inches or overall length shorter than 26 inches.

with a barrel length shorter than 18 inches or overall length shorter than 26 inches. Sawed-off rifle with a barrel length shorter than 16 inches or overall length shorter than 26 inches

Destructive device

Any firearm that lacks a serial number or has an altered or destroyed serial number.

WHERE: U.S. law prohibits firearms in a school zone, except as authorized.

Background checks

The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act requires a background check to anyone purchasing a handgun through a Federal Firearms Licensee, which would include any retailer from Walmart to small businesses.

This does not apply to gun purchases made online, at a gun show or through a private sale. Background checks are run through a national criminal database.

Concealed carry laws

There is no federal law outlining the issuance of concealed-carry permits.

Tennessee laws

Tennessee does not require a permit to purchase a firearm, register a firearm or any laws regulating assault weapons.

Tennessee does not have laws limiting magazine capacity.

Tennessee residents must have a valid permit for concealed or open-carry of a handgun.

Long guns may only be carried unloaded or if the carrier is engaged in a legal activity such as hunting.

Tennesseans may keep loaded firearms in their vehicles without a permit.

Local governments may post signs to prohibit on government property, but may not prohibit firearms in locally-owned/operated parks or recreational areas.

Anyone under the influence of alcohol or any other controlled substance may not possess a handgun. It is lawful to possess a gun where alcoholic beverages are consumed as long as the carrier does not drink alcohol.

Tennessee is a “Stand Your Ground” state, which means someone who is not engaged in unlawful activity may use deadly force if they are attacked. The law states that there is “no duty to retreat an attacker in any place in which one is lawfully present.”

Tennessee law provides civil immunity under certain self-defense circumstances.

To obtain a handgun permit, a Tennessean must not be formally judged as “mentally defective,” or not been judicially committed to or hospitalized in a mental institution.

Localities are prevented from enacting any new laws regulating the use, purchase transfer, taxation, manufacture, ownership, possession, carrying, sale, acquisition, gift, devise, licensing, registration, storage and transportation of firearms and ammunition.