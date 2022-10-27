This week on Star Watch we are headed back to Bays Mountain Park to learn more about their recently renovated planetarium with top notch technology.

The planetarium got a renovation during the pandemic that truly makes it one of a kind! The projectors were updated with a state of the art visual system that you truly can’t find anywhere else. These advanced projectors are from the German company Zeiss, which specializes in creating graphics technology. The Bays Mountain Planetarium is the only planetarium with these projectors in the western hemisphere.

Be sure to head up to Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium to experience for yourself the wonders that these projectors can do!