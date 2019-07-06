911 Dispatchers ensure safety for all during Fourth of July Holiday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dispatchers says the Fourth of July can be the busiest time of the year. But, their main priority is to ensure safety and make sure every call is addressed by an officer.

“Complaints, loud party type calls you know we expect those on July the 4th,” said Greg Matherly, Washington County, Tennessee Dispatch Director.

Just on July 4th alone, Washington County Tennessee 9-1-1 dispatch received 77 calls between the hours 9 pm and midnight. Most of the calls were complaints of fireworks.

In Bristol, Viriginia dispatch recieved a little under 30 calls, a busy night for dispatchers who say some callers were in distress.

“Also there are a lot of people who are older and other people can not handle the fire works sound from PTSD,” said James Bond, a Dispatcher. “We try to reassure them. We many spend some extra time on the line with them to let them know that help is on the way.”

Police departments accross our region say fireworks could continue throughout the weekend, if you do have concerns — don’t hesitate to pick up the phone– Bond says that is the best way to report any firework concerns.