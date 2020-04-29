90-year-old Johnson City man celebrates his birthday like never before

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Gouge has seen a lot of birthdays — 90, to be exact. Never before was he unable to be surrounded by family and friends to celebrate the special day until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Family members didn’t let COVID-19 rain on Gouge’s birthday parade, though, because at 6 p.m. Tuesday, dozens of loved ones filed down his narrow street to send their love and birthday wishes from their car windows.

Gouge laughed and cried as he watched the stream of cars roll by decked with colorful signs and balloons.

News Channel 11 asked Gouge if he’s ever seen a birthday quite like this one.

“None, and I probably won’t have anymore because of my age!” Gouge joked. “I walked out this morning to the mailbox, and this front yard looked like Halloween, you know. I had a heart attack several years ago, and I think it’s coming back. I don’t believe I can say much more!”

According to Earl, the two most important things in life made the big 9-0 special to him — his family and friends.

From all of us at News Channel 11, happy birthday, Earl!