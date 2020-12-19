8 thousand wreaths adorn graves of fallen soldiers at Mountain Home Cemetery

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) This holiday season Dec. 19, 2020 marks National Wreaths Across America Day; a time to remember service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Volunteers gathered starting a 8 a.m. Saturday to place one-by-one more than 8,600 wreaths on gravesites of soldiers at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Organizers say every year, this is a special day, knowing many soldiers have spent and are spending Christmas away from their home on active duty.

The wreaths are meant to honor the men and women who died in service to our country, and to remind us all that some who serve never make it home to their families for the holidays.

“After today when this is all done, we will be going home. We will be safe and warm. They could not,” said David Carter, Wreaths Across America coordinator for Mountain Home.

Among the group of volunteers Saturday were local girl scout troops. Several came out to take part in the laying of the wreaths, including Taylor Tiammell, who says she is extra grateful because her mom is a veteran.

“If I didn’t have her home at Christmas, the world would be over because you don’t have your loved ones there to grow and support you. So it means so much to me to decorate this stuff for them,” said Tiamell.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the traditional large ceremony was not held Saturday. Instead, volunteers worked in small groups to place the wreaths throughout the cemetery and a private ceremony was held Friday.