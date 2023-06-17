ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Roan Mountain Citizens Club held its 76th annual Rhododendron Festival at Roan Mountain State Park. The festival is held to celebrate the blooming of the Rhododendron flowers.

Roan Mountain Citizens Club President Brian Tipton said the festival offers something for everyone.

“They enjoy beautiful homemade crafts, music, entertainment, and lots of good food,” Tipton said. “It’s a beautiful event and we celebrate through our Rhododendron gardens, which are in bloom right now.”

Tipton said that the Rhododendron flowers on the top of Roan Mountain are the worlds largest naturally growing Rhododendron garden.

All proceeds from the festival are going back to the Roan Mountain community for different beautification projects.

“A scholarship program for graduating senior from Cloudland high school and we also give money towards the state park, our local volunteer fire department, and other organizations here in Roan Mountain,” Tipton said.

Vendors from all over came out to showcase their handmade arts and crafts. The Rhododendron festival provides an outlet for entrepreneurs and economic growth for the community of Roan Mountain.

“We have lots of local businesses that people get to see when they come up to the festival,” Tipton said. “And hopefully visit often, they come back and visit our local businesses and help with our local economy.”

Roan Mountain State Park Manager Monica Johnson said aside from providing positive economic growth to the community it also brings in overnight visitors to Roan Mountain State Park.

“This festival has a huge impact on the park, it brings tourists in from all over, out of state, all over the country,” Johnson said. “They come to see the Rhododendrons, but they come also for the festival itself. It draws in tons of tourists for our cabins and our campground.”

Johnson said June is a busy month for the State Park but the Rhododendron Festival marks the busiest weekend of the peak season.

“It gives the park spotlight,” said Johnson. “I get a lot of feedback from the visitors that come to the Park and say how well the parks maintain, how beautiful it is here, and its just reassuring that we’re doing a good job here at Roan Mountain.”

The festival will continue Sunday June 18 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.