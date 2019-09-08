Nashville man fatally shoots wife, 6-year-old grandson, himself in apparent murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old man shot and killed his wife and their six-year-old grandson at a home in Hermitage before taking his own life, Metro police say.

Officers responded Saturday night to the residence on Dockside Drive where they revealed the three were located deceased.

According to police, Terry Majors murdered his 61-year-old wife, Leigh Shea-Majors and his six-year-old grandson, Ty Dodson, then turned the gun on himself.

Majors’ four-year-old granddaughter was also home but was not hurt and was able to run to a neighbor for help, officers added.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.