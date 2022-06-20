RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tabby cat named OJ is on the road to recovery!

Our sister station 8News in Virginia first reported on OJ the cat back in May. OJ had been living for months with a bullet in his neck.

But thanks to thousands of dollars in community donations — almost $6,000 — OJ was able to receive surgery to remove the bullet.

Now, the cat, nicknamed the “king of the neighborhood” by a resident in the Lakeside community in Richmond, is on the road to recovery in his new home in Baltimore.