6 months left until Bluff City speed cameras go offline









BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Drivers in Bluff City on Highway 11E have just six months left before speed cameras no longer snap photos.

That information comes from Bluff City’s Attorney, Paul Frye, who confirmed the contract with the speed camera company is up on January 8, 2020.

The contract will not be renewed under Tennessee laws.

Frye said he expects the cameras will come down within 45 days of the cameras going offline.

In 2017, News Channel 11 reported Mount Carmel deactivated their speed cameras after its contract with the company Redflex ended.