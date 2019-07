(WJHL)- According to the United States Geological Survey, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled part of California Thursday.

According to a USGS map, the earthquake happened just miles away from Searles Valley, California.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.

No further information was immediately available.

