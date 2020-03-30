59 additional residents, 33 staff members of Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE (WATE) – 59 additional residents and 33 staff member at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release by Governor Bill Lee.

The State of Tennessee, through the COVID-19 Unified Command of TDH, military and TEMA, worked with the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing on Friday, March 27, to transport 23 residents to Sumner Regional Medical Center. The health emergency at the private Gallatin facility necessitated quick decision-making on the part of state and local emergency professionals to act for the well-being of these residents.

The next day, March 28, more than 20 National Guard personnel assisted the Gallatin Center with COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff. Residents showing symptoms were isolated pending the results of the test.

Residents and staff members got the results back on Sunday, March 29.

59 additional residents tested positive for the virus. They are now being transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center for care. 33 staff members also tested positive for the virus and are now isolated at home.

The state of Tennessee is now deep cleaning and disinfecting the facility and providing supplemental support for residents who don’t have the virus.

