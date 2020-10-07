’50s-style diner opening in downtown Johnson City next month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite the hardships of a global pandemic, a new restaurant will be opening in downtown Johnson City in the next month.

Cravings Cafe and Catering will open its doors on Nov. 1 to offer home-cooked meals and a blast from the past.

The business will fill the lot at 236 E. Main Street downtown and will offer a variety of hot and iced drinks in addition to breakfast dishes.

Business owner Sarah Karnes said the restaurant began as a dream and has progressed into a family project.

“Probably a little over a year ago I met one of my mom’s biggest dreams was to have a bed and breakfast and I kind of said, ‘Well, how about this kind of cafe?’ So my mom is my partner,” she said.

You can keep up with Cravings Cafe and Catering on Facebook and online.