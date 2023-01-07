LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five La Vergne police officers were fired and three were suspended Wednesday for allegedly having sexual relationships with a fellow officer on duty, sending explicit photos to each other, and engaging in “three-ways” with another officer and his wife, according to a police investigation document.

The five officers were fired and the three officers were suspended Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Documents obtained by News 2 said Mayor Jason Cole called the director of human resources on Dec. 12, 2022, reporting one officer was having intimate relationships with other officers, including a “three-way” with another officer and his wife.

Cole also mentioned a “girls gone wild” hot tub party at an officer’s house, according to the documents.

In addition, one officer is accused of attempting to intimidate a city employee by putting his hands around their neck, and two additional officers conspired to be untruthful during the investigation, the documents said.

There were six incidents of unreported sexual relationships, according to records, and two incidents of sexual relations on duty inside the police substation.

One officer was called into HR on Dec. 13, 2022, about the alleged incidents. He admitted to HR director, Andrew Patton, of knowing and being at the hot tub party with three other officers.

He then told Patton an officer’s top came off in the hot tub, revealing her breast, according to the documents. He told Patton he and another officer helped put her top back on.

The documents go on to say one officer tried to intimidate another officer in denying any allegations against him in the case.

