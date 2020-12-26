41 businesses damaged in Nashville explosion Christmas morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Speaking at a briefing Friday night, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said 41 businesses were “materially damaged” by a large explosion downtown.

“There will be others,” he added.

At least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, all are currently in stable condition.

“This morning’s attack was intended to cause fear,” Cooper said, calling the explosion “a deliberate bomb”.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired call on 2nd Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. The department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was called to check the RV. As those officers were en route, the vehicle exploded outside an AT&T transmission building.

“Officers encountered an RV that had a recording saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes. Upon hearing that, officers decided to evacuate the buildings nearby,” John Drake, Metro Chief of Police said.

Shortly after the RV exploded. Metro Police have released a photo of the RV.

The Associated Press is reporting authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion in downtown Nashville.

During a briefing Friday evening, Drake said they found tissue they believe could be human remains, but wasn’t able to confirm if a body was found.

Mayor Cooper signed Executive Order 12 on Friday to issue a state of civil emergency for parts of downtown Nashville. The area including James Robertson Parkway, 4th Avenue North, Broadway, and the Cumberland River will be under curfew starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday and extending until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 27.

A GoFundMe was set up to support at least three of the local businesses damaged.