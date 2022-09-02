JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City is set to host a brew bonanza later this month, with homemade beer from throughout the country appearing in the 3rd Annual Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, craft brewers will set up in TVA Credit Union Ballpark and provide free samples to everyone who attends. Tasters can submit their favorites, who will then get a shot at a final judge panel at the end of the event.

“The mission of Hoppy Possum is to showcase homebrew culture and creativity to craft beer lovers from near and far,” a press release from festival organizers said. “Festival attendees will experience a new hybrid festival format that keeps the best aspects of a craft beer festival and combines it with a home brew competition.”

Festival goers will receive a commemorative glass and unlimited beer samples throughout the 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. tasting period. To top it off, food trucks will be stationed throughout the event and multiple performers are slated to perform:

The Snozzberries

The Future 26’s

DJ RCA

Shuffler Sound System

Local competitors and national touring brewers alike will compete for $10,000 in prizes, the release said, and entry is free for those that compete.

Tickets are on sale online, and advanced ticket pricing is available until Sept. 18.