30th Annual Tree Streets Yard Sale scheduled for Sept. 7

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular 35-block yard sale will be held on Saturday, September 7 in the Tree Streets neighborhood.

According to a release from the Southside Neighborhood Organization, the 2019 Tree Streets Yard Sale and Fundraiser will take place in an area bordered by University Pkwy, West Walnut Street and South Roan Street in the southern section of Johnson City.

The release says over its 30 years, the yard sale has grown to nearly 150 participants and over 15,000 buyers from across the region.

Multiple Walnut Street restaurants will be open during the yard sale.

Portable restrooms will be available at Veterans Park beside South Side School, and public restrooms can be found at Powell Square Park.