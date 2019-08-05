LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

307 to graduate from TCAT Elizabethton on Thursday, August 8

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of technical students will be “job ready” as they walk across the stage this week for graduation.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton campus is holding its commencement ceremonies on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside Seeger Chapel, located on the Milligan College campus.

College officials say 307 students make up the 2019 graduating class.

From the graduating class, 82 are from Carter County, 75 are from Washington County and 26 are from Unicoi County.

Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia students all make up this year’s graduating class.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss