3 dead, at least 4 more injured in shooting at Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are dead and at least four more are injured following a shooting in North Nashville.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Torbett Street, just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say the shooting happened inside an apartment.

Once police arrived on scene, three people were found dead inside the apartment. Four others were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and are reported to be in stable condition.

There is no word on the identities of those involved, but police say it appears all the victims appeared to be young men in their teens or early 20s.

Police are trying to determine the motive at this time. They also say they are not sure if the suspects in the shooting are among those who are dead.

The investigation is still ongoing and police plan to provide another update overnight.