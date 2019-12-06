3 charged in connection with aiding escapee from Juvenile Detention Facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two family members and a friend have been arrested in connection with assisting one of the teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville Saturday night.

Metro police arrested the mother, cousin and a family friend of escapee Calvin Howse, 15, Thursday night and have issued an arrest warrant for his sister, 18-year-old Jasmine Howse.

Jasmine Howse (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The three arrested were charged with being accessories after the fact and facilitation of escape.

When Calvin was arrested in Madison Tuesday night, he was carrying a cell phone, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported analysis of that phone by electronics experts show his mother, Danielle Horton, 33, not only knew of her son’s whereabouts while he was at large, but assisted in getting him food and other items while she was with his sister Jasmine and cousin, Tyrone Anderson, 29.

Investigators believe Anderson also assisted in getting Calvin access to his Wi-Fi account so that he could get onto the Internet.

Data from the phone also shows family friend Brandi Lyonn, 35, allowed Calvin to sleep at her residence and assisted his mother in getting him food.

Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

MORE: Surveillance video shows Nashville teens escape from Juvenile Detention Center

Bond for Horton, Anderson and Lyonn was set at $10,000 each. Horton and Lyonn have since bonded out of the Metro jail.

Calvin and fellow escapee, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright, were arrested Tuesday night by the Juvenile Crime Task Force outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive. Investigators had reportedly received a tip on the location of the two wanted teenagers.

Calvin and Decorrius escaped from the the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville Saturday night along with Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers, both 17.

Several MNPD components continue to search for remaining escaped teens Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers, both 17. Marsh was being held for murder; Caruthers for armed robbery.

Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Wright is accused in the murder of Kyle Yorlets on Torbett Street in Feb. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley on Lemont Drive in April.

Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Calvin was arrested on charges of auto theft and gun possession Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike.

Anyone seeing them or knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Reward money for information leading to each of their apprehensions is in excess of $5,000. Persons determined to be assisting them elude police will be prosecuted, according to Metro police.

Click here for complete coverage of the juveniles’ escape from the Juvenile Detention Center.