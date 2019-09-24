2nd death in week reported at North Carolina beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (AP) – Police on the North Carolina coast are reporting a second apparent drowning within a week.

News sources report Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase says rescuers pulled the man’s body out of New Topsail Inlet on Sunday.

Gervase identified the victim as 69-year-old Fernando Garcia Jr. of Angier. The chief said two witnesses saw the man walking along the beach on Topsail Island on Sunday, and later saw the man’s body floating in the inlet.

The witnesses flagged down a boat to help pull Garcia from the water. An emergency worker performed CPR on Garcia, but to no avail.

Last Wednesday, emergency personnel pulled the body of 62-year-old Jerry Thompson out of the ocean at Topsail Beach.

Gervase said autopsies will determine the exact cause of death for both men.