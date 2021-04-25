2nd Avenue continuing to rebuild 4 months after bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been four months since a Nashville man set off a bomb in a RV that rocked Second Avenue in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

The bomb damaged many businesses and homes, knocking out cell service in three states.

Four months later, Second Avenue looks a lot different. Crews have since cleaned up nearly all of the debris from the roadway. While there is still a lot of work to be done, Second Avenue isn’t far from reopening.

Nashville residents continue coming to the fenced off area of Second Avenue, the area hardest hit by the bomb. One Nashville couple says this is the first time they’ve come down to see the damage in person, and they say it was a little overwhelming to see it.

“There’s windows even over that way that aren’t even near the bombing that are still out and destroyed, and this building looks like the front totally collapsed in,” Mas Evans said.

“It was wild that it happened here. You wouldn’t really think Nashville isn’t a target city for something like that particularly not this part of Nashville,” Stephanie Davis added.