2A Voter’s Movement hosted rally in support of 2nd Amendment in Greene County

GREENE CO., Tenn (WJHL)- The group 2A Voter’s Movement hosted a civil rally in support of the Second Amendment at the Greene County Court House Steps Saturday.

Several people spoke at Saturday’s rally including a constitutional attorney.

Some of the items discussed were Red Flag Laws and Greene County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The group 2A Voter’s Movement, also known as Pro 2A, is a group that connects mainly on social media and supports Second Amendment rights.

Donavon McDonald organized the rally with the Pro 2A group.

“We have come together to stand against the Red Flag Laws and gun confiscation. I do have fire arms. I do teach my wife, my children. I had the great fortune of talking to our deputies, our chief of police, the mayor himself actually appeared here today along with constitutional lawyer Cobble, and they were all very supportive,” said McDonald.

A resolution on Greene County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary City was voted on and passed by the Greene County Commission this year.

Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities do not enforce certain gun control measures and oppose emergency protection orders, enforcement of gun background checks, and Red Flag Laws.

McDonald is in support of the resolution, saying he’s spoken to Greene County leaders on the topic.

Stephan Painter isn’t a gun owner himself, but he says his military background is a big reason why he believes in the right to bare arms and why he decided to attend the rally today.

“Just because I don’t own a gun doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in picking it up and defending what we need to defend. The only way we can protect our constitution is through proper legislation and voting and and we’re trying to develop a camaraderie,” said Painter.

Both Painter and McDonald said that this rally was not to spread hate, but to inform the public about Second Amendment rights.