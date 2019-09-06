24-hour operations ramping up, concrete piles being produced for cutoff wall during fall season of Boone Dam repair project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is heading into its fall season of work on the Boone Dam repair project.

Friday, we found out the on-going effort to avoid a failure of the dam is now moving into a critical new phase with crews working long hours.

“We’ll be ramping up our 24 hour operations,” said TVA Senior Construction Manager Kevin Holbrook. “We’ll be working a 5-day night shift and a 6-day shift with the Sunday on days and the Saturday on nights as catch up days.”

Holbrook estimates about 1.2 million man hours have been worked during the project so far.

Crews are wrapping up work on the “technique area” of the earthen embankment which is used to test the construction of the underground cutoff wall.

At the beginning of August, TVA moved into the production of concrete piles for the cutoff wall.

“To date, we’ve installed two production piles which are complete, we’ve got 37 piles which are in progress and we’ve got 11 overall piles 100% complete,” said Holbrook, “nine of which are part of the technique area.”

Technique piles will be included in the 307 total piles that will be used for the completion of the cutoff wall.

The TVA is also finishing its first season of cutting for the supplemental vegetation management plan.

TVA has mulched 649 acres of vegetation, approximately 130 of which came from assessments and homeowner feedback. The yellow areas in this map have been mulched.

“We responded to over 250 emails, 75 phone calls, and 200 visits in person to homeowners,” said TVA Principal Project Manager Sam Vinson.

Many of those areas cut were around high density areas for recreational boating.

“We’re not focused on the main channel, where there is plenty of room to work around the vegetation which has environmental benefits,” said Vinson, “areas that are rocky or the soil sub-grade is not suitable for the tract equipment we also can’t get in and cut, and then obviously, we also try to avoid areas that have cultural and historical sites in them.”

Crews work to mulch area around a boat ramp near Boone Dam.

Cutting is expected to wrap up at the end of September or beginning of October. Phase two is expected to begin in February.

TWRA also helped plant 400 acres of native grasses to help with stabilizing the soil and fish recovery.

Vinson says once the cutoff wall is complete lake levels will begin fluctuating for testing.

The cutoff wall is expected to be complete in May of 2021, full operations are expected to resume July 2022.