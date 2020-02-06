1  of  3
Breaking News
Water rescue underway on Hwy 91 in Laurel Bloomery Teacher killed, 4 others injured after tree falls on City of Sevierville van Greeneville PD: ‘Ongoing Investigation’ into death of infant girl, few details available
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
Bristol, TN Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Hancock County Health Department Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Highlands Community Services Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Northeast State Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School University of Virginia at Wise Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

21 Song Salute to the Troops

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Two members from the Highlands Youth Ensemble give us a preview performance of the USO -style show coming up February 9th and 10th.

For more information and tickets visit www.meccacademy.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories