2019 TNReady results released; Johnson City Schools among top 10 for math and English across state

NORTHEAST Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education has released the TNReady results for Spring 2019 testing.

Among the highlights for Northeast Tennessee, Rogersville City Schools improved its 3rd grade English Language Arts score by 17% over 2018 results.

Carter County and Johnson County Schools both had math scores increase for students in 3rd through 8th grades.

According to TDOE, Johnson City Schools were among the Top 10 performing districts in all end of course exams for math and English.

Rogersville City Schools received an “Exemplary” score overall.

Carter County, Elizabethton, Greene County, Greeneville, Johnson County, Sullivan County, Bristol City, Kingsport City, Unicoi County, Washington County and Johnson City schools all scored “Advancing.”

Hawkins County received a “Satisfactory” score overall, based on those TNReady results.

The following schools were all credited as “Reward Schools,” the top designation a school can earn in Tennessee:

Carter County: Happy Valley Elementary, Valley Forge Elementary

Elizabethton: East Side Elementary, West Side Elementary

Greene County: Baileyton Elementary, Chuckey Doak Middle, Debusk Elementary, Glenwood Elementary, South Greene High

Greeneville: Greeneville High

Hawkins County: Church Hill Elementary, St. Clair Elementary

Rogersville: Rogersville Elementary

Sullivan County: Central Heights Elementary, Holston Elementary, Miller Perry Elementary, Rock Springs Elementary, Sullivan South High, Ketron Elementary

Bristol: Avoca Elementary, Haynesfields Elementary, Tennessee High, Tennessee Online Public School

Kingsport City: Dobyns-Bennett High School, Jefferson Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Washington Elementary.

Unicoi County: Rock Creek Elementary

Washington County: Gray Elementary, Jonesborough Middle, Sulphur Springs Elementary, University School, West View School

Johnson City: Cherokee Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, Woodland Elementary, South Side Elementary, Towne Acres Elementary

More about the district testing and school testing results can be found on the Tennessee Department of Education website.