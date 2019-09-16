2019 Tennessee officer-involved shootings by the numbers

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – As of September 16, 2019, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called for 34 officer-involved shootings across the state.
Seven of those occurred in Northeast Tennessee.
- February 23 in Sullivan County. The subject fired shots at officers, hitting Sgt. Steve Hinkle. Hinkle later died. The suspect shot himself.
- April 8 in Greeneville. The subject fired at officers, injuring two. The suspect was killed.
- April 17 in Kingsport. Kingsport Police responded to a domestic call. The suspect, Andrew Witt, received non-life-threatening wounds. No police officers were injured. Witt now faces charges for the incident.
- June 7 in Bristol. BTPD was assisting a woman to serve papers to her estranged husband when he pulled out a gun. Officers fired shots and killed him. Neither the officers nor the woman was injured.
- June 10 is Sullivan County. Sullivan County deputies were searching for a wanted subject. Ultimately, a deputy was dragged by the vehicle the suspect was driving. The suspect was shot and killed.
- September 3 in Bluff City. SCSO was called to an area near the Tri-Cities Airport for a wanted suspect. A chase through the county ended with deputies and a Bluff City officer stopping him. According to the TBI, the suspect fired shots at officers. They returned fire, shooting and killing him.
- September 16 in Elizabethton. A subject led Elizabethton Police Officers on a chase from East Elk Avenue to Academy Street. In the 200 block of Academy, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the officers. They returned fire, hitting and killing him.
A full list of officer-involved shootings in the state can be seen below.
TBI officer-involved shooting list by Anonymous iBvi6lqXeU on Scribd