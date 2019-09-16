2019 Tennessee officer-involved shootings by the numbers

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – As of September 16, 2019, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called for 34 officer-involved shootings across the state.

Seven of those occurred in Northeast Tennessee.

February 23 in Sullivan County. The subject fired shots at officers, hitting Sgt. Steve Hinkle. Hinkle later died. The suspect shot himself.

April 8 in Greeneville. The subject fired at officers, injuring two. The suspect was killed.

April 17 in Kingsport. Kingsport Police responded to a domestic call. The suspect, Andrew Witt, received non-life-threatening wounds. No police officers were injured. Witt now faces charges for the incident.

June 7 in Bristol. BTPD was assisting a woman to serve papers to her estranged husband when he pulled out a gun. Officers fired shots and killed him. Neither the officers nor the woman was injured.

June 10 is Sullivan County. Sullivan County deputies were searching for a wanted subject. Ultimately, a deputy was dragged by the vehicle the suspect was driving. The suspect was shot and killed.

September 3 in Bluff City. SCSO was called to an area near the Tri-Cities Airport for a wanted suspect. A chase through the county ended with deputies and a Bluff City officer stopping him. According to the TBI, the suspect fired shots at officers. They returned fire, shooting and killing him.

September 16 in Elizabethton. A subject led Elizabethton Police Officers on a chase from East Elk Avenue to Academy Street. In the 200 block of Academy, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the officers. They returned fire, hitting and killing him.

A full list of officer-involved shootings in the state can be seen below.

TBI officer-involved shooting list by Anonymous iBvi6lqXeU on Scribd