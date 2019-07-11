2019 Lakeside Concert Series continues tonight at Winged Deer Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s that time of year again! Time to take your chairs and blankets out to Winged Deer Park and enjoy some music!

The 2019 Lakeside Concert Series is continuing at the Lakefront Plaza Goulding Ampitheater Thursday night at 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The band Model City Wrecking Crew will be playing Thursday.

Model City Wrecking Crew is a Kingsport-based classic rock band that performs songs by famous artists like Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, the Eagles, Steely Dan, the Rolling Stones and many more.

The concert is free and the location offers free, easy parking near the relaxed atmosphere.

The concerts continue every Thursday through August 8 at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City.