2019 ‘American Idol’ contestant to perform at Tusculum University August 22

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – You might recognize Ashley Hess from the top ten of last season’s ‘American Idol,’ and now you can see her perform at Tusculum University.

According to a release from the university, Hess will be performing in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Auditorium on Thursday, August 22.

Tickets are limited and are available for $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $5 for children 12 and under.

Anyone interested in attending the concert can call Jennifer Hollowell, the coordinator of Tusculum’s Arts Outreach, at 423-798-1620 or email her at jhollowell@tusculum.edu.

Hess is based out of Nashville, and she plays multiple instruments. Hess will be accompanied by a fellow musician on an acoustic guitar at her concert.

The release says that while Hess’ work is primarily in pop and rhythm and blues, she has also performed contemporary Christian music.