2018 federal lawsuit filed by woman against Dollywood settled out of court

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A federal lawsuit in Greeneville court between a New Jersey woman and Dollywood has been settled out of court.

According to the lawsuit, filed in 2018, Judy Lynn Etherton was suing for $400,000 after visiting the theme park in March 2017.

Attorneys for Etherton said she injured her wrist after tripping and falling after she exited the “Rockin’ Roadway” ride.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 show the case was settled out of court, with the court effectively dismissing the case in August of this year.

Details of the settlement have not been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: NJ WOMAN FILES 400K LAWSUIT AGAINST DOLLYWOOD AFTER FALL