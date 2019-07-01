20-year-old Clemson student dies after falling from rooftop

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson University student has died after he fell from a rooftop.

Clemson Police were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of someone falling from the roof of a building on Old Greenville Highway.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Pickens County Coroner identified the victim as 20-year-old Thomas Heard Few of Greenville.

Few, a Clemson University junior, was a construction science and management major.

“Thomas was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Clemson City Police does not suspect any foul play.

Few’s death is under investigation due to him being under the age of 21 and the possibility that alcohol may have contributed to the fall, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Clemson University says the school’s Counseling and Psychological Services is providing grief counseling. Students who want to speak to a counselor should call CAPS at 864-656-2451.