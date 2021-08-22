2-year-old boy among missing in Waverly following devastating flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-year-old boy is among the missing in Waverly following devastating flooding on Saturday.

Trista Tidwell Forsythe is the aunt of 2-year-old Kellen Burrow Vaughn. She told News 2 the boy has been missing since Saturday. He was swept away by flood waters at a Waverly apartment complex.

Forsythe told News 2 Kellen’s four siblings, his mother and her husband were rescued. Kellen has yet to be located.

On Sunday around 10:20 a.m., the Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards told News 2 the death toll in the county is now 17.

Mayor Frazier said 42 people are currently missing. He said they will continue search efforts Sunday in the hopes to find all of them. He said most people he’s spoken with felt totally caught off guard by the rainfall.

News 2 will continue to follow this devastating event for updates.