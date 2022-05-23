NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens have been arrested after carjacking a woman and threatening her 8-year-old son at gunpoint.

Police say on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m., the woman went into a Jefferson Street market when the passenger of a Ford F-150 pickup truck got out and approached her Chevrolet Malibu, threatening her son with a pistol and pushing him out of the car.

Officers later found the stolen Malibu at the Walmart located in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike.

Two teens, identified as Detynn Smith and Alan Beverly, both 18, fled on foot but were quickly apprehended. Officers also recovered a pistol Smith had thrown away while fleeing police. Beverly was also found with a BB gun that had been altered to look like a real handgun.

The Ford F-150 pickup truck, which had been reported stolen from a 4th Avenue South car dealer in February, was also recovered.

Smith and Beverly have both been charged with carjacking, evading arrest and vehicle theft. They are being held in lieu of $112,000 bonds each.