2 hikers injured along AT in Carter County, rescue operations underway

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rescue operations are underway as officials seek to rescue two injured hikers Monday morning.

According to the Carter County Rescue Squad, two hikers are injured along the Appalachian Trail.

The rescue is being staged off of Nave Hollow Loop in the Stoney Creek area.

Rescue crews are headed to the Vandeventer shelter on the Appalachian Trail.

No details were immediately available as to the seriousness of the injuries.

