2 dead in NC after plane crash following departure from Knoxville

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WJHL) – Authorities have found the wreckage of a small plane that disappeared in North Carolina Friday night.

The pilot and a pilot-in-training were found dead.

The single-engine four-seat plane took off from Knoxville Downtown Island Airport in Tennessee.

It flew past Asheboro Regional Airport while on landing approach and flew past the tree line and out of sight.

A search started Friday night and picked up at 4:30 a.m.

The wreckage was found about two and a half miles from the airport in a heavily wooded area on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.