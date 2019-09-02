2 dead, 2 wounded in North Carolina home invasion shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Police are investigating a suspected home invasion in Greensboro that left two men dead, a woman struggling for life and a small child injured.

Greensboro police say they responded early Monday to calls about a shooting and found four gunshot victims. Officers say they have no information about suspects.

Police say that besides the two dead men, a woman shot in the incident is in critical condition. The child suffered minor injuries and was released after treatment at a local hospital.

Police gave no other information about the victims.

