ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.

A viewer submitted a photo capturing two Bald Eagles sitting on a branch in Alcoa, Tennessee. Shawn Irvin said he spotted the pair and took the photo.

(Courtesy of Shawn Irvin)

“I live in Alcoa TN and saw these flying in our yard this morning!” Irvin said.

While the sighting may seem unusual, TWRA notes that Bald Eagles spend the winter in Tennessee near large rivers and reservoirs.

Last February, a Bald Eagle was spotted in Powell.

East of Alcoa, an American Eagle Foundation sanctuary for birds of prey has been in the process of being built. In June, construction crews broke ground on the 57-acre Project Eagle facility.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The life span of a Bald Eagle is about 39 years in the wild, but nearly 50 years in captivity, according to TWRA. The majestic birds are seen most frequently in around Reelfoot, Chickamauga, Watts Barr and Pickwick lakes.

The Bald Eagle was declared the national symbol of the United States in 1782.