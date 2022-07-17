LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are in custody after police say they were involved in vandalizing over 150 headstones at cemeteries in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Police Department made the arrests after they discovered over 150 headstone markers overturned and damaged in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries on Saturday morning.

Officials say 31-year-old Justin Elmer and 23-year-old Jeremy Heaton, both of Lebanon, were taken into custody and charged with one count of Vandalism over $60,000. Police say the two men also confessed to vandalizing the Lebanon Country Club.

Lebanon police say the damage at the cemeteries is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Officials say additional charges against the two men are to follow.