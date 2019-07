BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A small 2.1 earthquake was recorded in Blount County this afternoon, just west of Alcoa.

According to The United States Geological Survey, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded a little over one mile west of Alcoa, TN.

The USGS recorded the earthquake as occurring right around 1:15 p.m.

The quake was recorded as being almost six miles deep.

No injuries or damage have been reported as of 2:00 p.m. Friday.