$1K reward offered after Trump banner reportedly stolen off tractor-trailer in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with the Boone Police Department are asking for the public’s help after a large Trump 2020 banner was reportedly stolen.

According to police, the banner is approximately 40′ x 8′. It was attached to the side of a tractor-trailer at 2875 NC Hwy 105.

The sign was taken sometime between 5 p.m. on October 11 and 9 a.m. on October 12, according to police.

The victim in this case is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.