19 students gift almost 500 care packages to veterans

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – For the 5th graders at Cornerstone Christian Academy, it started with a daily prayer.

Then came the prayer wall. After that followed visits to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home every other week. Four years ago came the blessing bags.

Jessica Edwards, the 5th grade teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy, said 11 students were able to assemble about 50 of the bags the first year of the project.

This year, 19 students gave out almost 500 bags to area veterans in a project Edwards likes to call “Operation: Blessing.”

“I believe, for me, it’s the greatest tool in my toolbox as a teacher because as we know, grateful people are happy people, and grateful students are happy students and you can teach happy students,” Edwards said.

5th grade students at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Abingdon assemble “blessing bags,” care packages that the students worked to assemble for area veterans. Contributed: Cornerstone Christian Academy

Each of the bags are a different assortment of hygiene products, snacks, puzzle books and blankets.

Students handed the bags out at the VA last week to nearly 500 veterans. The students had more bags than they could hand out, Edwards said, so the rest of them will find their way into the hands of homeless veterans in Knoxville on Christmas morning.

Edwards said the students are responsible for collecting items for the bags – some ask for donations from neighbors, others raise their own money to buy items for the bags.

Students hand out blessing bags to veterans at Mountain Home hospital. Credit: Cornerstone Christian Academy.



11-year-old Ryann Phillips said visiting the VA was one of the highlights of her holiday season.

“I think it’s kind of a way to show our appreciation to the veterans and it’s kind of us saying thank you to them for what they’ve sacrificed for us,” she said.

Edwards said Operation: Blessing began with visits to the hospital every other week to visit the veterans there. The students get to know the veterans, sing for them, tell them jokes and pray with them.

She said her class has adopted more papaws than she can count.

“We just enjoy (the veterans’) company, it’s just a treasure to be able to have a small part in their life,” Edwards said.

Students from Cornerstone Christian Academy in Abingdon visit the Mountain Home VA every other Friday to visit with veterans there. Contributed: Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Edwards has a prayer wall in her classroom full of photos of veterans. Some are family photos and some are photos from the class’ outings to the VA to visit.

She said at the end of the year, students split up the photos to take home to continue their prayers, and the board starts over at the beginning of each school year.

“If everybody could see what I’m getting to see, I don’t know why anybody else wouldn’t want to do it,” she said.