Stores enforce new tobacco age restriction after FDA announces ‘immediate’ implementation

Local vape shop owner said implementation of the new law was "botched"

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time on Friday, many Ti-Cities convenience stores and vape shops began implementing a federal policy that limits the sale of tobacco products to customers 21 years and older.

The change went into effect last week after President Donald Trump signed a new spending bill on Dec. 20, but some vendors said they found the rollout confusing and rushed.

One vape shop owner said the federal government “botched” the implementation of the new rule.

You may see this sign saying tobacco sales are restricted to customers 21 and over if you go into a gas station today. Tonight at 5 and 6PM-convenience store and vape shop owners weigh in on the new federal policy and what some are calling rushed implementation. pic.twitter.com/4mqQRGM4qQ — Jackie DeFusco WJHL (@JackieWjhl) December 27, 2019

Nineteen states, including Virginia, already had laws on the books that raised the legal age of tobacco sales to 21.

But the change was new to Tennesseans, where the legal age was previously 18.

Under the proposed policy, the Food and Drug Administration had 180 days to develop a strategy for implementation and after that, another 90 days for the new laws to take effect.

But the Food and Drug Administration tweeted on Dec. 21, the day after Trump signed the legislation, that the mandate was to go into effect immediately.

It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under the age of 21 years. — FDA Tobacco (@FDATobacco) December 21, 2019

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the department that oversees tobacco products, released a statement Friday stating, “We are awaiting guidance from FDA on when and how federal enforcement of the law change will be implemented.”

According to the statement, the department will be enforcing state law on the matter until further notice, which designates the minimum purchasing age at 18.

We’ll have a full story tonight at 5 p.m. on News Channel 11 and more details to follow on wjhl.com.