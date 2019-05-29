15th tornado confirmed in Memorial Day tornado outbreak

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed several more tornadoes on Wednesday that struck the Miami Valley on Memorial Day.
The NWS said the survey is still ongoing and the final assessment, including results of the survey, is expected to be released “at a later time.”
NWS has confirmed 15 tornadoes across the region:
- EF-4 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood
- EF-3 across Beavercreek
- EF-2 in northeastern Montgomery County, south of Vandalia
- EF-0 in Miami/Montgomery counties near Phillipsburg
- EF-3 in Celina
- EF-1 in New Madison
- EF-3 in West Milton
- EF-1 west of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County
- EF-0 near Waynesfield in eastern Auglaize County
- EF-1 northeast of Jamestown in Greene and Fayette Counties
- EF-0 northeast of Jamestown in Greene and Fayette Counties
- EF-1 south of Hollansburg in southwestern Darke County
- EF-0 in Miami County south of Troy
- EF-0 in Miami County in Elizabeth Township
- EF-0 near Uniopolis in Auglaize County
