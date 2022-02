KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky person bought a winning lottery ticket in Kingsport.

The winner was able to match four of out of five numbers in addition to the red Powerball to win $150,000 on Saturday night.

That winning ticket was purchased from the Roadrunner on East Stone Drive, but there is no word yet on who that lucky winner was.

The next drawing will take place on Monday night.