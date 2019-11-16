14-year-old arrested in Washington state for DUI after high-speed chase

PUYALLUP, WA. (CNN) – A 14-year-old girl is behind bars, after leading police on a high-speed chase in Washington state.

Troopers say she crashed an SUV at the tail-end of the chase in Puyallup Friday morning.

The chase started after troopers tried to pull her over, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles an hour. But troopers stopped the vehicle using spike strips, and officers then arrested two 14-year-old girls who tried to run on foot after the crash.

Troopers say the one behind the wheel is suspected of being drunk at the time.

“I thought it was going to be someone who is you know older, running because of felonies, stole a car, something like that, I did not think it was going to be someone who was 14, at all,” Witness Aaron Kelsey told CNN.

“It’s a scary thing for parents I’m sure no one wants that phone call at midnight thirty that we’ve just arrested your kid after a high-speed chase and we believe that they were impaired,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Johanna Batiste said.

The girl who drove the vehicle is held on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony eluding police.

The other girl, who is now back home, was listed as a missing person.