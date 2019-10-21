13-year-old in South Carolina dies after being electrocuted by power line

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. PG & E anticipates shutting off power in 9 California counties due to hot, dry and windy conditions even as it formalizes settlements with the vast majority of claims from the deadly Northern California wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The San Francisco utility will make a final decision before noon Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, on whether it will cut power. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager has died after he was electrocuted by a power line at his friend’s home in Anderson County, South Carolina.

The coroner identified the victim as Brayden Williford, 13, of Anderson.

Williford and several others were playing Sunday evening outside a friend’s home on Samuel Camp Road when Williford apparently struck a power line with a metal pole, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders performed CPR on the boy at the scene.

Williford was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead later Sunday night.

The coroner said Williford suffered cardiac arrest as a result of contact with the power line. His death has been ruled an accident due to electrocution.