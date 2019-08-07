13-year-old boy suffers fractured skull after man allegedly assaults him for wearing hat during national anthem

(CNN) – A 13-year-old boy is recovering after a brutal assault in Montana over the weekend.

Police say a man slammed the boy to the ground.

According to witnesses, the man said he did it because the boy didn’t remove his hat during the national anthem.

Within minutes after dropping her son off at the Mineral County fairgrounds, Megan Keeler says she received a phone call stating her son was on his way to the hospital.

“All of the sudden, dude come up and grabbed him by his neck, picked him up and threw him to the ground head first,” Megan Keeler, the victim’s mother, said.

The suspect, Curt Brockway, is accused of assaulting the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old victim doesn’t remember much about the incident, but witnesses say Brockway grabbed him, picked him up and threw him on the ground at the rodeo arena just moments after he walked in.

Witnesses told news outlets Brockway tried to justify his actions. They say he said he did it because the boy was disrespecting the flag by not removing his hat during the national anthem.

“All the witnesses I have talked to said this was completely random. There was no exchange, nothing! He targeted Wally and took him down,” Keeler said.

The boy was life-flighted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane after receiving temporal skull fractures.

The parents told news outlets the child was bleeding from his ear for nearly six hours after the incident.

The boy has been released from the hospital and is back home, where he will continue healing.

As for Brockway, he was arrested and made his initial court appearance on Monday in Mineral County.

The state requested his bond be set to $100,000. However, the judge ruled Brockway can be released on his own recognizance.