$12,500 raised for Speedway Children’s charities during Saturday morning fundraiser

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rubber hit the road at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, both by foot and tire by making laps at the inaugural Race for the Children and raising money for the Speedway Children’s Charities.

“We have this beautiful colosseum, this beautiful track — why not give people the opportunity to experience it?” said Betsy Holleman, the manager of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Things that they see on TV every single day talking about BMS — let’s open it up and let people experience it,”

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, people ran laps around the track, played games and enjoyed food trucks. Registration wasn’t required, but donations were encouraged.

“This is very exciting for us because this is the first time we’ve ever been to Bristol Speedway,” said participant Gina Brown. “The corners are way higher than I would’ve thought.”

At 11 a.m., the track was cleared of walkers. For a donation of $50, people were able to fulfill their NASCAR dreams by driving their personal vehicles around the high-banked, all-concrete oval for 10 laps.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said another participant, Dan Ratigan. “I’ve only been to this track once; I just relocated from up in New Jersey, so when this opportunity came up, I just could not resist.”

All donations went to Speedway Children’s Charities, which supports area non-profits that are meeting the most basic needs of children.