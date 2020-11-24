12-year-old girl in stable condition after shot in leg by a student at Hendersonville Middle School

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools and Hendersonville Police Department officials said an area middle school was placed on a Code Red lockdown Tuesday morning after a student discharged a firearm on campus, injuring another student.

According to a joint news release, officers responded to the Hendersonville Middle School at around 7:45 a.m. in regard to an incident involving a firearm on campus.

“The Hendersonville Police Department received a phone call from the school that a shot had been fired inside the gymnasium of the school. As the SRO and other officers arrived, they found … the individual involved in the shooting had already been secured. The weapon that had been used was secured,” Hendersonville Police Chief Bill Hollingsed said. “We went from there to first-aid mode, providing first-aid for the victim. At this point, all students had been removed from the campus, everybody is in fact safe. That was priority No. 1 is the safety of the students, as well as the staff here at the school.”

“The individual involved in the shooting is currently at the Hendersonville Police Department. He is there with his parents,” Hollingsed said. “The victim in the shooting has been transported to Mission Hospital. We have received word from the hospital that she is in stable condition at this time.”

A joint statement released earlier from Henderson County Public Schools and Hendersonville Police Department revealed that the 12-year-old girl injured in the shooting was shot in the leg.

“Our patient from the event at Hendersonville Middle School is in good, stable condition and resting comfortably. Her family requests privacy at this time. Thank you,” according to a statement from Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Hospital.

Hollingsed said the student who fired the gun is a 12-year-old boy and the victim is a 12-year-old girl.

According to the Hollingsed, around 35 people were inside the gym at the time of the incident, and they are currently gathering and going through witness statements as they try to determine the intent of the student who shot the other student.

“This is the type of day that as a school system we simply do not want to have efforts to have to respond to, but we are proud to say that that’s exactly what took place today,” John Bryant, associate superintendent for Administrative Services with Henderson County Public Schools, said. “That we had a staff that responded immediately, students who responded responsibly and immediately and law enforcement partners that knew how to immediately support that work.”

Bus riders started to dismiss from the school at 10:15 a.m. and car riders started to dismiss at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Parents and guardians of students were contacted by administrators and were given specific procedures following the incident at the school.

“We want to highlight the swift response provided by school administrators, the HMS School Resource Officer, local law enforcement and first responders who quickly secured the scene,” according to the release. ”

An investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.