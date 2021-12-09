11-year-old Clarksville boy saves siblings from house fire; Family of 7 now left with nothing

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A melted microwave, clothes and toys are now scattered in the backyard of a Clarksville home after a massive fire.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Rafiki Drive. Luckily, no one was injured after an 11-year-old boy was able to get his four younger siblings out of the house.

The Sims family of seven moved into the home in 2010. On Sunday afternoon, Kimberly Sims and her husband left their five kids at home to run a brief errand up the street.

Minutes later, they got a call from their 8-year-old daughter.

“She was just like, ‘Mom, there’s a fire,’ and I was like, ‘what do you mean there’s a fire?'” Kimberly said.

As they raced back to their street, Kimberly says they were greeted by fire trucks. When they arrived home, all five of their kids were safely outside thanks to the help of their oldest brother, Brody.

“It kept on getting bigger every second,” Brody said about the fire.

Brody said he was playing on his phone when one of his sisters screamed, “fire!” He then yelled for everyone to get out and carried his 2-year-old brother outside.

“I ran back in and I tried to, well I grabbed a Starbucks cup and tried to put the fire out. But I saw the fridge melting and I went out of the house,” Brody said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze minutes later, but the family of seven has lost nearly everything — except each other.

“We’re so proud of him. We can’t even explain how proud we are of him and his two sisters who also got out of the house and called 911,” Kimberly said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Clarksville Fire Department confirmed that the fire started in the kitchen.

The Sims family lost nearly all of their clothes, toys, and possessions in the fire. If you’d like to donate to them, CLICK HERE.