100th anniversary of 18th Amendment

(WJHL) – Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the 18th Amendment.
October 28, 1919, was the day Congress passed the amendment that would ban all production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages in the United States.
To mark the 100th anniversary of that infamous day, Drizly, the nationwide leader in alcohol e-commerce, compiled a list of the top ten most bizarre state and city alcohol regulations. All but two are still in effect today.
Top Ten Bizarre Alcohol Regulations:
- Washington, DC – Santa Claus may not be used to sell alcohol
- Nebraska – Bar owners must simultaneously brew soup if they are selling beer (repealed)
- Kansas – It is illegal to serve wine in a teacup (repealed)
- North Carolina – Service alcohol at a Bingo game is not allowed
- Tennessee – Bar owners are not allowed to let patrons make loud or unusual noises
- Connecticut – Town records cannot be kept where liquor is sold
- Oklahoma – If a beer is more than 4% alcohol, it must be sold at room temperature
- Washington – It is against the law to destroy a beer bottle or cask
- Idaho – Only one in every 1,500 people are allowed a liquor license
- New York City – Law enforcement employees are prohibited from holding liquor licenses
The Cost of Intoxication
A survey has revealed that the average Tennessee drinker lost over $146 in personal possessions over the past year.
Clinical and support service provider for addiction and mental health disorders, Laguna Treatment, conducted a survey of 3,000 drinkers in the U.S. to investigate the cost they incur of lost personal possessions as a result of drinking too much alcohol.
The survey found that the average American drinker lost $192.55 in personal possessions over the past year – roughly the cost of 128 beers.
However, it is North Dakotans who have suffered the greatest financial pain, as they have lost the most in the country over the past calendar year – to the value of $380.00.
Laguna Treatment has created an interactive map to show the results across America, click here to view the map.