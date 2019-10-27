100th anniversary of 18th Amendment

MUNICH, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 19: A reveller spills beer as he tries to empty his stein in one sitting at the Hofbraeu tent on the opening day of the 2015 Oktoberfest on September 19, 2015 in Munich, Germany. The 182nd Oktoberfest will be open to the public from September 19 through October 4 and will draw millions of visitors from across the globe in the world’s largest beer fest. (Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images)

(WJHL) – Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the 18th Amendment.

October 28, 1919, was the day Congress passed the amendment that would ban all production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages in the United States.

To mark the 100th anniversary of that infamous day, Drizly, the nationwide leader in alcohol e-commerce, compiled a list of the top ten most bizarre state and city alcohol regulations. All but two are still in effect today.

Top Ten Bizarre Alcohol Regulations:

Washington, DC – Santa Claus may not be used to sell alcohol

Nebraska – Bar owners must simultaneously brew soup if they are selling beer (repealed)

Kansas – It is illegal to serve wine in a teacup (repealed)

North Carolina – Service alcohol at a Bingo game is not allowed

Tennessee – Bar owners are not allowed to let patrons make loud or unusual noises

Connecticut – Town records cannot be kept where liquor is sold

Oklahoma – If a beer is more than 4% alcohol, it must be sold at room temperature

Washington – It is against the law to destroy a beer bottle or cask

Idaho – Only one in every 1,500 people are allowed a liquor license

New York City – Law enforcement employees are prohibited from holding liquor licenses

The Cost of Intoxication

A survey has revealed that the average Tennessee drinker lost over $146 in personal possessions over the past year.

Clinical and support service provider for addiction and mental health disorders, Laguna Treatment, conducted a survey of 3,000 drinkers in the U.S. to investigate the cost they incur of lost personal possessions as a result of drinking too much alcohol.

The survey found that the average American drinker lost $192.55 in personal possessions over the past year – roughly the cost of 128 beers.

However, it is North Dakotans who have suffered the greatest financial pain, as they have lost the most in the country over the past calendar year – to the value of $380.00.

